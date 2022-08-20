Left Menu

India win toss, opt to field in second ODI

PTI | Harare | Updated: 20-08-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 12:31 IST
India win toss, opt to field in second ODI
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Saturday. Shardul Thakur replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the Indian playing XI.

Making two changes, Zimbabwe included Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga in their XI, in place of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava respectively.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a comprehensive victory in the opener.

Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (capt), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk/capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022