IAS officer in Ladakh alerts people about 'cyber criminal' using his details to defraud people

Someone is again using my fake identity and profile on WhatsApp number 7016470075 asking gift cardmoney transfer etc, Sahu tweeted. Sahu, who shared some WhatsApp chatting messages seeking money from his friends and kins, further said in the tweet please dont fall prey of any such fraud and block the number and report as spam.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:11 IST
A senior IAS officer posted in Ladakh on Thursday alerted the people that a cyber criminal was using his mobile number to defraud people.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu took to Twitter to inform about the matter and asked the police to take strict action against the culprit.

Sahu, who is currently posed as commissioner-secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, said someone was using mobile number 7016470075 to seek financial help.

''Fraud Alert !! Someone is again using my fake identity and profile on #WhatsApp number 7016470075 asking gift card/money transfer etc'', Sahu tweeted. Sahu, who shared some WhatsApp chatting messages seeking money from his friends and kins, further said in the tweet ''please don’t fall prey of any such fraud and block the number and report as spam. I already alerted the police for action''.

According to sources, some other senior officials in the Jammu and Kashmir administration including Shahid Iqbal Choudhar and Rahul Panday have also been targeted by the cyber criminals in a bid to extract money by hacking into bank accounts.

