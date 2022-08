Soccer-Champions League group stage draw

Following is the Champions League group stage draw which was made in Istanbul on Thursday: GROUP A

Ajax Amsterdam Liverpool

Napoli Rangers

GROUP B FC Porto

Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge GROUP C

Bayern Munich Barcelona

Inter Milan Viktoria Plzen

GROUP D Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur Sporting Lisbon

Olympique Marseille GROUP E

AC Milan Chelsea

RB Salzburg Dinamo Zagreb

GROUP F Real Madrid

RB Leipzig Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic GROUP G

Manchester City Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund FC Copenhagen

GROUP H Paris St Germain

Juventus Benfica

Maccabi Haifa GROUP STAGE DATES

Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7 Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5 Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26 Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2

Last-16 draw: Nov. 7

