Left Menu

Urawa Reds reach Asian Champions League final after shootout

Urawa then had most of the chances but could not find a way past Lee Bum-soo in the Jeonbuk goal as Kasper Junker hit the post in the final seconds of regular time.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:36 IST
Urawa Reds reach Asian Champions League final after shootout
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Urawa Reds of Japan moved into the final of the Asian Champions League with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors.

The semifinal match went to a shootout after finishing 2-2 at Saitama Stadium. Urawa's Ataru Esaka scored the winning penalty after Kim Bo-Kyung, Lee Seung-ki and Kim Jin-su missed for Jeonbuk.

Urawa's Yusuke Matsuo opened the scoring after 11 minutes and Jeonbuk drew even early in the second half when Paik Seung-ho scored from the penalty spot after Ayumu Ohata brought down Song Min-kyu in the area. Urawa then had most of the chances but could not find a way past Lee Bum-soo in the Jeonbuk goal as Kasper Junker hit the post in the final seconds of regular time. Jeonbuk looked to have booked a fourth final appearance in extra time when Han Kyo-won scored in the 116th minute, but the celebration was cut short when Junker scored from close range with almost the final kick.

Two-time champion Urawa will have to wait until 2023 to discover its opponent in the final. The tournament is split into two geographic halves and the western zone will complete its knockout stage in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022