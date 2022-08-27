Delhi'ites can request for sterilisation of stray dogs via MCD app

People living in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi can now request for sterilisation of stray dogs through a mobile app and the civic body will respond to it, officials said on Saturday.

A 'dog sterilization module' has been launched on the existing 'MCD App 311', they said.

''Any resident living in areas under MCD can take pictures of dogs in their neighbourhood, and then upload it on the app. Following this, veterinary department authorities will take action, and carry out sterilistation of dogs if needed and then release them back into the same area,'' a senior official said.

All the process involved in dog sterilisation, right from the picking up of the dog, its arrival at a dog sterilisation centre, date of surgery, and release of the dog back in the area, will be updated online with photographs.

Officials of the veterinary department said the complete data related to dog sterilisation will be available online.

Many a time the veterinary department receives complaints regarding stray dogs being picked up by its field teams from certain neighbourhoods but not being returned to the same locality after the neutering surgery, they said. MCD will monitor the sterilisation of stray dogs through this mobile application and it will ensure that after surgery, the animals are released in the same locality they were picked up from.

