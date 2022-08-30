C-DOT and NDMA conducting workshop on CAP based Integrated Alert System

C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics), the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India and (NDMA) National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India are jointly conducting an All India Workshop centered on Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) based Integrated Alert System -सचेत here tomorrow I.e. on 31st August 2022.

The workshop aims to provide a platform to the concerned departments and various disaster management agencies across India to discuss their underlying issues and challenges and evolve technology-based solutions to address these in an effective manner amid insightful discussions by a galaxy of experts and technologists.

Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and Shri K. Rajaraman, IAS, Chairman, Digital Communication Commission and Secretary (Telecom), Government of India will be the Guest of Honour.

Various eminent dignitaries and speakers from various Government departments including NDMA, DoT, Indian Railways, Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Central Water Commission (CWC), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Forest Survey of India (FSI), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Disaster Management Authorities (DMA) of 36 States and Union Territories will be attending the workshop and deliberate on various contemporary themes related to Disaster Management and Preparedness.

