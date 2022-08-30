OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

The OnePlus 10T is receiving yet another update - OxygenOS A.07 - that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to August 2022 and also brings camera and network optimizations.

As per the changelog shared by the company, the OxygenOS A.07 update optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens in Night Mode as well as Portrait Mode when using the front camera. Below is the complete update changelog:

System

Optimizes the screen touch experience when playing games.

Updates Android security patch to 2022.08.

Network

Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves the network experience.

Optimizes communication stability.

Camera

Optimizes the shooting effect of the ultra-wide lens in Night Mode.

Optimizes the shooting effect of Portrait Mode when using the front camera.

Optimizes the shooting effect of the camera in the backlight environment.

Other

Fixes the occasional crash in specific scenarios.

The OxygenOS A.07 update is currently rolling out to OnePlus 10T users in India.

As always, the update is incremental in nature, which means a limited number of users will receive it today, while a broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10T boasts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.

The handset is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W of SuperVOOC charging.