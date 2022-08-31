LG introduces OLED Flex, world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen that can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved

LG's innovative new TV, LG OLED Flex (LX3), comes with a game-changing form factor, making it perfect for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming. Touted as the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED screen, LX3 can go from completely flat to spectacularly curved.

You can quickly adjust the TV's curvature to one of two available presets using the dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments over 20 different levels. Additionally, its screen can be tilted toward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees. It also has a height-adjustable stand - up or down by 140 millimeters.

Powered by α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, LG OLED FLEX is equipped with the LG OLED evo technology that delivers exceptional picture quality and performance. It provides infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100 percent color fidelity certified), a lightning-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag.

Speaking of the features, gamers can adjust the size of the onscreen image as per their need. The image resize feature can be accessed from the ultra-convenient Gaming Dashboard menu, where you can also choose the position high, low or centered of the smaller image on screen.

Next up, the new LX3-exclusive Game app supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps such as Twitch and YouTube, and provides a list of connected external input devices, all on the same screen.

What's more for gamers?

LX3's Multi View mode allows gamers to view content from two different sources simultaneously and select which audio they want to hear, meaning they can play a PC or a console game while watching YouTube videos streamed from their smartphone at the same time.

The two front-firing 40W speakers will help further elevate the gaming experience.

LG OLED Flex also incorporates a customizable lighting feature that enhances the atmosphere by synchronizing with the video or audio of the content playing on screen.

LG OLED Flex will be on display at IFA 2022.