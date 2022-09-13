U.S. concerned Russia could 'stir the pot' in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict - Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he was concerned that Russia could try to "stir the pot" in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Washington has urged both sides in the conflict to cease hostilities after fighting broke out near the two countries' border.
"Whether Russia tries in some fashion to stir the pot, to create a distraction from Ukraine, is something we're always concerned about," Blinken told reporters at an event in Indiana, adding that Russia could also use its influence in the region to help "calm the waters."
