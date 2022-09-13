Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 now available for purchase
13-09-2022
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is now available for purchase in select markets, the company announced on Tuesday. Unveiled earlier this year, the high-performance laptop features the industry's first 17.3-inch ultra-wide main display with a 21:10 aspect ratio and a secondary 8-inch full colour touch-enabled screen.
Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 features the 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 and up to 2TB Solid State storage.
Other key highlights of ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 include:
- Smart Power button with integrated Fingerprint Reader
- Primary display with 3072x1440 resolution at 120Hz, Dolby Vision support and Low Blue Light with TUV Rheinland EyeSafe certification
- 8-inch second LCD touch glass display with 800×1280 resolution; Smartphone mirroring onto the second display improves multitasking and synergy across devices
- A Magic Launcher can place frequently used application icons on the second display for quick access
- Integrated digital pen with the ColorKing+ plug-in provides creative content producers access to the most current PANTONE Colors from 16 different libraries
- A waterfall capability is very useful during document editing as source pages can extend from the main to the second display
- FHD Infrared Camera with physical privacy shutter
- Harman/Kardon developed Dolby Atmos® Speaker System
- Wi-Fi 6E for fast and stable connectivity
- Backlit Keyboard and glass Click Pad
