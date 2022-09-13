Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 now available for purchase

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is now available for purchase in select markets, the company announced on Tuesday. Unveiled earlier this year, the high-performance laptop features the industry's first 17.3-inch ultra-wide main display with a 21:10 aspect ratio and a secondary 8-inch full colour touch-enabled screen.

Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 features the 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 and up to 2TB Solid State storage.

Other key highlights of ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 include: