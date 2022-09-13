Left Menu

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 now available for purchase

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:26 IST
Image Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is now available for purchase in select markets, the company announced on Tuesday. Unveiled earlier this year, the high-performance laptop features the industry's first 17.3-inch ultra-wide main display with a 21:10 aspect ratio and a secondary 8-inch full colour touch-enabled screen.

Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 features the 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 and up to 2TB Solid State storage.

Other key highlights of ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 include:

  • Smart Power button with integrated Fingerprint Reader
  • Primary display with 3072x1440 resolution at 120Hz, Dolby Vision support and Low Blue Light with TUV Rheinland EyeSafe certification
  • 8-inch second LCD touch glass display with 800×1280 resolution; Smartphone mirroring onto the second display improves multitasking and synergy across devices
  • A Magic Launcher can place frequently used application icons on the second display for quick access
  • Integrated digital pen with the ColorKing+ plug-in provides creative content producers access to the most current PANTONE Colors from 16 different libraries
  • A waterfall capability is very useful during document editing as source pages can extend from the main to the second display
  • FHD Infrared Camera with physical privacy shutter
  • Harman/Kardon developed Dolby Atmos® Speaker System
  • Wi-Fi 6E for fast and stable connectivity
  • Backlit Keyboard and glass Click Pad

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

