OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OnePlus is recruiting OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Testers for the OnePlus 10T in India to let users experience the latest version of OxygenOS in advance and help the company improve the software experience for everyone.

This will be a short-term Closed Beta Project (usually only a few builds are released), focusing on improving the upcoming OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10T, the company said in a community post.

OnePlus is inviting 100 people who meet the following requirements with a OnePlus 10T IN device to attend this Closed Beta Program.

You are using a OnePlus 10T (India variant)

You are an active OnePlus Community member

You are willing to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with OnePlus after you receive the invitation e-mail

You are willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team on Telegram

The CBT version is not the Stable Version, which is still in development. After updating to the CBT version, you'll remain patient and tolerate its instability and accept all risks which might be caused by it.

If you are eligible and see yourself as a potential Closed Beta Tester, you can apply for this program. Here's the application link.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The processor is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the handset has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.

The OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800 mAh battery that supports up to 150W of SuperVOOC charging.