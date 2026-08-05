Samsung Electronics launches next-generation AI memory technology

Samsung Electronics introduced a new generation of artificial intelligence memory technology on Tuesday, seeking to reinforce its chipmaking ‌lead in the booming AI market.

The world's largest memory chip manufacturer chose this year's Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) conference in Santa Clara, California, to introduce its V10 Bonding V-NAND, or BV-NAND, prototype. The chip features more than 400 layers ‌and a new wafer-bonding architecture to increase storage density and boost performance. As AI workloads have expanded beyond training large ‌language models to the process of generating answers to user queries, demand for high-capacity NAND memory has increased. NAND flash memory is used to store data such as photos, videos and applications in devices including smartphones.

The company said its BV-NAND technology increases memory density by about 58% ⁠from ​its previous V9 NAND while ⁠improving read, write and input/output performance to meet growing demand from AI systems requiring higher-capacity and more power-efficient storage. Samsung also showed concept models of ⁠what it described as the industry's first zHBM and zNAND-O architecture, outlining its vision for next-generation 3D memory that stacks memory cells vertically ​to pack in more data.

Unlike conventional high-bandwidth memory, which is placed alongside AI processors, Samsung's zHBM stacks ⁠memory vertically above AI accelerators to reduce the distance data travels, increasing bandwidth while improving energy efficiency. Samsung said that its wafer-bonding technology could ⁠enable more ​than 10 times the memory density of conventional HBM5 memory while tripling energy efficiency and cutting thermal resistance by more than half.

While some investors have voiced concern over long-term demand for memory chips once Chinese smartphone demand ⁠weakens, analysts have pointed to exceptionally strong AI demand. The robust nature of AI demand was emphasised by Samsung's disclosure ⁠last week that long-term ⁠agreements with customers could eventually account for 60% to 70% of its memory sales.

Citi analysts said in a note last month that inventories across both DRAM and NAND supply ‌chains remained well ‌below historical levels despite concerns over softening end-market demand.