Google Chat now lets you send multiple images or videos at once

Updated: 17-09-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 21:07 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Chat has added the ability for users to select more than one image or video at a time when sending a message. You can attach files up to 200 MB from your computer, mobile device, or Google Drive directly to Google Chat messages, according to the support page.

The multi-send feature allows you to select, and send up to 20 photos and videos at a time. It is now available across iOS devices.

The feature is also rolling out to Android users. The rollout to Rapid Release domains has already started while the launch to Scheduled Release domains is planned for September 30, 2022.

Earlier this week, Google announced the availability of Spanish, French, and Portuguese Smart Replies in Google Chat. Smart Replies is a feature that suggests quick responses to your messages based on your habits.

Meanwhile, Google has announced the availability of multi-pinning on Meet for Android and iOS. With this feature, you're able to pin up to three participants' video tiles at once to keep them fixed on your screen.

To pin:

  • Meeting participants or presentations: Hover over a tile and click the Pin
  • Participants or presentations not on the layout: At the bottom right, click the People panel > Next to the meeting participant or presentation, click the Pin icon.

Additionally, picture-in-picture improvements are available for Google Meet on Android and iOS.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

