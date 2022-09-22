Left Menu

Bambu, a global wealth technology provider, today announced the launch of their Wealth Management Predictive Planning solution for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2022 10:05 IST
Bambu offers Wealth Management Predictive Planning Solution for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
Bambu, a global wealth technology provider, today announced the launch of their Wealth Management Predictive Planning solution for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales. The service will enable Relationship Managers (RMs), Financial Advisors, Agents and firms in the financial sector to identify and prioritize their clients' needs through predictive analytics, empowering them to make informed financial decisions for the future.

To build and solidify trusted relationships between users and their clients while increasing sales productivity, Wealth Management for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services - a one-of-a-kind Wealth Management predictive planning solution - along with its counterpart, Wealth Management for Dynamics 365 Sales, were designed with an innovative proactive approach in mind. The system will enable users to predict and analyze key life events along with the ability to suggest achievable financial goals and solutions for future financial planning.

Powered by A.I. and through the adoption of the Hidden Markov Model (HMM) and Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) Machine Learning models, both solutions will be able to generate thousands of timelines of future events and outlines based on demographic profiles and the four major aspects of life - marriage, family, career, and financial situation.

On the launch of Bambu's Microsoft AppSource offers, Aki Ranin, Co-founder and COO of Bambu, said, ''It is vital for us to move the game from reactionary, aspirational planning to proactive, realistic, and predictive planning. We hope to revolutionize and be at the forefront of the playing field to make it much easier for financial planning to be a priority.'' ''Bambu wants to be the leader in the B2B wealth tech space. This relationship means a lot to us, not only from a brand perspective but also from a product scale standpoint. The opportunity to co-sell with Microsoft will help us progress toward our goal to be a leader in the B2B wealth technology space,'' added Ajay Kamath, Commercial Director, at Bambu.

''We welcome Bambu to Microsoft's Business Application ecosystem and its Wealth Management offering integrated with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales,'' says Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Applications & Data Marketing at Microsoft. ''By making it easier for relationship managers, financial advisors and agents to access their data in one place, we are significantly reducing roadblocks that lead to friction and reduced ROI.'' Bambu's Wealth Management for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services and Wealth Management for Dynamics 365 Sales is now available on Microsoft AppSource. For more information, visit Bambu's Microsoft Predictive Planning page.

About Bambu Bambu is a leading global digital wealth technology provider for financial institutions. We enable companies to make saving and investing simple and intelligent for their clients. The cloud-based platform is powered by our proprietary algorithms and machine learning tools. Founded in 2016, Bambu is headquartered in Singapore with a subsidiary in the United Kingdom and the United States and EMEA representatives. For more information, visit https://bambu.co/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

