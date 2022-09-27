Golfer Phil Mickelson, others drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour in LIV fight

Golfer Phil Mickelson and other notable golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which had been filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.

Mickelson asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.

