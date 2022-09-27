Golfer Phil Mickelson, others drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour in LIV fight
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:57 IST
Golfer Phil Mickelson and other notable golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which had been filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.
Mickelson asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PGA Tour
- Mickelson
- Hudson Swafford
- Phil Mickelson
ALSO READ
Golf-Norman says LIV Golf not interested in negotiating with PGA Tour
Golf-Simpson feels PGA Tour membership 'more unified' amid LIV threat
Stricker wins PGA Tour Champions in playoff over Karlsson
Golf-Mickelson and three others drop out of LIV Golf lawsuit against PGA Tour
Golf-Immelman sought PGA Tour explanation for Oosthuizen's Presidents Cup ban