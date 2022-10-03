Apple iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hindering its wireless charging capabilities: Report

Some recent reports have claimed that the large camera housing on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro smartphones hinders the wireless charging feature in some cases. According to Mashable, there have been several user complaints drawing attention to the issue on several forums.

Users have complained that the iPhone 14 Pro is incompatible with several wireless chargers due to the camera bump, as it prevents some accessories from charging the smartphone. The reports state that the iPhone 14 Pro's huge camera hump sets it apart from its forerunners externally. Although the cameras have more power, some have complained that they experience excessive shaking when using third-party apps.

It was mentioned that the shaky camera configuration could possibly be causing problems with wireless charging compatibility. Previously some Verizon iPhone 14 Pro users in the U.S. complained of calls sporadically disconnecting and poor, unreliable 5G cellular connectivity, according to Mashable.

Meanwhile, Apple released an iOS update to address the camera shakiness concerns that certain recent iPhone 14 Pro units were experiencing. To address this problem with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera, Apple is now distributing the latest iOS 16.0.2 update. Third-party programs including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok received reports of the problem. For every iPhone that can run iOS 16, the update is accessible, as per Mashable. (ANI)

