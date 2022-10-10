France will have spent 100 bln euros in 2021-2023 on inflation fight-minister

The French government will have spent 100 billion euros ($96.99 billion) over three years to help citizens cope with soaring inflation, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

"Overall in 2021, 2022, 2023, we will have spent 100 billon euros to protect our citizens against the price hike," Le Maire told the National Assembly. ($1 = 1.0310 euros)

