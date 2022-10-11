Left Menu

Nureca Limited's subsidiary receives ISO 13485 Certification for Indian medical device facility

It ensures the consistent design, development, production, installation, and delivery through to disposal of medical devices that are safe for their intended purpose.About Nureca Limited Nureca Ltd, is a leading digital healthcare company with the flagship brand Dr Trust.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:27 IST
Nureca Limited's subsidiary receives ISO 13485 Certification for Indian medical device facility
Image Credit: PRNewswire
  • Country:
  • India

Nureca Technologies Pvt Limited, a Wholly owned subsidiary of Nureca Limited, has obtained ISO 13485:2016 certification from notified body Intertek, for Nebulizers and Blood pressure monitors.

Saurabh Goyal, Managing Director of Nureca Limited stated, ''We are very excited to receive this certification, which represents another key milestone for our globally certified made in India medical devices manufacturing site. It will open new avenues for our flagship brand ''Dr Trust'', enabling us to export these devices to many more countries. This certification solidifies our commitment to quality and compliance in the world of health. I am proud of our team who made this possible.'' ISO 13485 was written to support medical device manufacturers in quality management system (QMS) that establishes and maintains the effectiveness of their processes. It ensures the consistent design, development, production, installation, and delivery through to disposal of medical devices that are safe for their intended purpose.

About Nureca Limited: Nureca Ltd, is a leading digital healthcare company with the flagship brand ''Dr Trust''. Dr Trust products adhere to global standards like USFDA & CE. All products champion our human centric design philosophy – Think, feel & create.

Dr Trust 360 platform is its digital ecosystem is driving our shift from stand-alone products to solutions combining smart devices, software and systems. Nureca leverages data science capabilities to empower more people living with chronic and lifestyle diseases to live better and healthier lives. Our software analyzes clinical data and apply iterative insights to our user's lifestyle to deliver a more personalized care experience. This reinforces our theme of shifting India's healthcare sector from curative to preventive and further from preventive to pre-diagnostics. Nureca aims to make a positive impact on the lifestyle and health of its esteemed users and eventually enhance the longevity of their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022