Apple confirms release date for iOS 16.1

After Apple earlier announced that it's finally going to release the delayed iPadOS 16 on October 24, it was speculated that the company's iOS 16.1 might be outed at the same time and now the American tech giant has confirmed the same.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After Apple earlier announced that it's finally going to release the delayed iPadOS 16 on October 24, it was speculated that the company's iOS 16.1 might be outed at the same time and now the American tech giant has confirmed the same. According to GSM Arena, rumours that suggested the iPadOS release would also be labelled iOS 16.1 might be true as it would make sense for the company to re-sync the version numbers of its mobile operating systems.

With iOS 16.1, users will be able to subscribe to Apple Fitness+ from their iPhone, even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app, located in the middle tab, available in 21 countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US, reported GSM Arena.

Additionally, iOS 16.1 comes with iCloud Shared Photo Library support, letting you share photos with five other people who can add, edit, and remove them from your iCloud. There are also Live Activities for third-party apps, letting you stay on top of real-time stuff via the lock screen or the Dynamic Island, Clean Energy Charging which optimizes charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources.

Further, there's support for the Matter connectivity standard that will let smart home devices work seamlessly together across platforms, Reachability for the Dynamic Island, and key sharing in the Wallet app, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

