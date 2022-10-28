Dukaan App announces integration with ONDC, to streamline digital commerce and offer level playing field across sellers

India's leading eCommerce platform, Dukaan App has recently partnered with ONDC, an Open Network For Digital Commerce, to offer simplified and level playing field across big and small sellers. Post its integration with ONDC, the sellers with Dukaan-powered stores will be able to showcase the entire product catalogue on ONDC and receive orders. As a result, they will be able to target new audiences and boost their hyperlocal sales. The effort is yet another attempt to simplify eCommerce for entrepreneurs and D2C brands. With this move, the platform aims to diversify its seller's sales channels. Speaking about the collaboration, founder Suumit Shah says, "Over the last couple of years, we have worked with millions of sellers, who have aspirations for setting up their own eCommerce channel. However, a lot of them struggle with plugging into cost-effective sales channels. ONDC is aimed at solving demand generation, a fundamental problem of all merchants. We are very excited to partner with ONDC and open newer opportunities for growth for our existing as well as potential sellers, leveraging the network. ONDC as an initiative will unlock the true potential of e-commerce in India." The introduction of an Open Network for Digital Commerce (or ONDC) is nothing short of a power move by the government towards the democratization of Indian eCommerce. Currently in its beta testing phase, the network is already generating quite a buzz in the Indian eCommerce sphere.

Launched in April 2022, ONDC is a government-backed network that aims to create new economic opportunities and end digital monopolies of big platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Set in motion as a response to the unfair practices undertaken by seller platforms, ONDC is designed to streamline the future of digital commerce and provide a level playing ﬁeld to all sellers, whether big or small.

Likened to be as revolutionary as UPI, ONDC has quickly found many takers. Even though the program is still in its early stages, many independent sellers and partner platforms are actively onboarding it.

Among the many people rejoicing about the launch of ONDC, Dukaan's Suumit Shah is enthusiastically rooting for its success and is excited for the world to witness the role Dukaan has been playing in spearheading Indian commerce's digitisation.

A reputed name in the Indian eCommerce industry, Dukaan started in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused innumerable Kirana and small mom-and-pop stores to shut their physical stores. Since its inception, Dukaan has been enabling entrepreneurs from all walks of life to launch their custom store online.

The eCommerce platform, founded by Suumit Shah and Subhash Choudhary, is known for its advanced eCommerce features, as well as its intuitive and user-friendly design. At the moment, the SaaS platform is in the ﬁnal stages of initiating integration as a seller-side platform with the ONDC network.

As an eCommerce platform, Dukaan has repeatedly shown its true interest is advancing the business of its sellers. The platform comes equipped with all the features, business tools and plugins required to manage all aspects of running a business online, from accepting orders to tracking its daily operations to analyzing its growth.

It is easy to use, economical and requires no coding skills to operate. Meaning, you can get straight to selling once you launch your online store with Dukaan. The platform also constantly updates and adds new eCommerce features to ease and automate the tedious aspects of running a business online.

You only need your business name and a working email address to start your online store with Dukaan in under a minute. It is available both for desktop and mobile devices.

The platform offers three different subscription plans, starting from as low as Rs. 16 per day and comes with a 7-day free trial.

