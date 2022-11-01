Left Menu

IISc, MTL to develop solutions to turn waste into plastic packaging

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:12 IST
IISc, MTL to develop solutions to turn waste into plastic packaging
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Science and Manjushree Technopack Ltd would develop solutions to turn waste into plastic packaging to allow repeated recycling of products, MTL said on Tuesday.

The organisations will also collaborate to develop a recyclable elastomeric material for all plastic pumps/triggers and also work to strengthen the caps of 'PET' bottles, which are made from 100 per cent recyclable plastic, it said.

The rigid plastic packaging solutions provider said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bengaluru-based IISc to create ''innovative and sustainable'' plastic packaging solutions.

As part of the MoU, IISc will establish a Centre of Excellence for upcycling and recycling thermoplastics used in a wide spectrum of rigid plastic packaging present in everyday life, ranging from soft drink bottles to cleaning products such as washing tablets, an MTL statement said.

One of the key aims of this MoU is to replace a number of non-recyclable packaging materials with recyclable monolayer materials, which will help make transport cheaper and reduce breakage and damage, it was stated. Another area of focus for the collaboration is the replacement of cardboard-based packaging, such as that used in pizza boxes, with foamed polyolefins, offering improved thermal insulation and weight reduction.

MTL MD & CEO Thimmaiah Napanda said: ''This is a significant development which will enable us to explore opportunities in existing technologies developed by IISc in the polymer segment''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022