Scoreboard: England vs New Zealand

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:17 IST
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

England: Jos Buttler run out (Williamson/Southee) 73 Alex Hales st Conway b Santner 52 Moeen Ali c Boult b Ish Sodhi 5 Liam Livingstone b Lockie Ferguson 20 Harry Brook c Finn Allen b Southee 7 Ben Stokes lbw b Lockie Ferguson 8 Sam Curran not out 6 Dawid Malan not out 3 Extras: (B-1, LB-2,W-1,NB-1) 5 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 179 Fall of Wickets: 1-81, 2-108, 3-153, 4-160, 5-162, 6-176.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-40-0, Tim Southee 4-0-43-1, Mitchell Santner 4-0-25-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-45-2, Ish Sodhi 4-0-23-1.

