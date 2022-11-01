BUZZ-Zebra Technologies hits near 2-1/2-year low after results miss

** Shares of mobile computing company Zebra Technologies fall 16% to a near 2-1/2-year low of $237.87 after quarterly results miss ** Stock set for biggest one-day pct loss since March 2020

** Q3 sales fall 4% to $1.378 bln, missing analysts' estimates of $1.48 bln - Refinitiv data ** Adj EPS of $4.12 also below estimates of $4.54

** ZBRA says supply-chain issues, component shortages and large customer projects being deferred impacted sales and profitability ** Co expects Q4 adj sales growth between -2% to +1%

** Stock has fallen ~60% YTD

