Left Menu

BUZZ-Zebra Technologies hits near 2-1/2-year low after results miss

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:15 IST
BUZZ-Zebra Technologies hits near 2-1/2-year low after results miss

** Shares of mobile computing company Zebra Technologies fall 16% to a near 2-1/2-year low of $237.87 after quarterly results miss ** Stock set for biggest one-day pct loss since March 2020

** Q3 sales fall 4% to $1.378 bln, missing analysts' estimates of $1.48 bln - Refinitiv data ** Adj EPS of $4.12 also below estimates of $4.54

** ZBRA says supply-chain issues, component shortages and large customer projects being deferred impacted sales and profitability ** Co expects Q4 adj sales growth between -2% to +1%

** Stock has fallen ~60% YTD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022