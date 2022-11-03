Left Menu

U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of missiles to Finland - Pentagon

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon said. "Finland intends to use these defense articles and services to increase its national stock, bolstering the land and air defense capabilities in Europe's northern flank," it said. "The increased national stock is critical to Finland’s defense and deterrence due to the deteriorated security situation in Europe," the statement said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:57 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of guided multiple launch rocket systems and related equipment to Finland in a deal valued at an estimated cost of $535 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon said.

"Finland intends to use these defense articles and services to increase its national stock, bolstering the land and air defense capabilities in Europe's northern flank," it said. "The increased national stock is critical to Finland’s defense and deterrence due to the deteriorated security situation in Europe," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

