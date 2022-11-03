Left Menu

Danish train standstill on Saturday caused by cyber attack

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:29 IST
Danish train standstill on Saturday caused by cyber attack

A major breakdown of Denmark's train network during the weekend was the result of a hacker attack on an IT subcontractor's software testing environment, Danish train operator DSB said on on Thursday.

"We were contacted by our subcontractor who told us that their testing environment had been compromised by criminal hackers," DSB's chief of security, Carsten Dam Sonderbo-Jacobsen, told public broadcaster DR. "It hasn't targeted infrastructure or DSB, it was economic crime," Sonderbo-Jacobsen told Reuters, adding that it was not clear who was behind the attack, but that investigations were ongoing.

While not a direct attack on DSB, the attack prompted subcontractor Supeo to shut down its servers, which in turn affected locomotive drivers' ability to operate the trains for several hours on Saturday, according to DR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022