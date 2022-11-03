ISRO's RISAT-2 makes uncontrolled reentry into earth's atmosphere at predicted impact point

RISAT-2, launched by Indian Space Research Organisation in 2009, made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere at the predicted impact point. Weighing only about 300 kg, the satellite made an uncontrolled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere at the predicted impact point in Indian Ocean near Jakarta on October 30, ISRO said. RISAT-2 Satellite carried 30 Kg fuel for an initial designed life of four years. ''With the proper maintenance of orbit and mission planning by the spacecraft operations team in ISRO, by economical usage of fuel RISAT-2 provided very useful payload data for 13 years'', the national space agency headquartered here said. Since its injection, RISAT-2's radar payload services were provided for various space applications. On re-entry, there were no fuel left in the satellite and hence there are no contaminations or explosion by fuel is expected, ISRO said. Studies confirmed that the pieces generated due to aero-thermal fragmentation would not have survived re-entry heating and hence no fragments would have impacted on Earth, it said. ''RISAT-2 is a clear example of ISRO's capability to carry out spacecraft orbital operations in an efficient and optimal way. As RISAT-2 re-entered within 13.5 years, it complied with all necessary international mitigation guidelines for Space Debris, showing ISRO's commitment towards long term sustainability of Outer Space as well'', ISRO said.

