Left Menu

Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64 mln

Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:57 IST
Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64 mln
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally. Police raided a series of farms and production plants across Spain in an operation called Gardens. They arrested nine men and 11 women, who were aged between 20 and 59.

"The Civil Guard has seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far," Spain's Civil Guard said in a statement. "It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants."

Police said the gang dried the marijuana plants, packaged them and sent them to parts of Spain, Switzerland, Holland, Germany and Belgium. The gang were detained in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias last month but details of the operation were made only public on Saturday.

In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth "between 2,300 euros ($2,290.80)and 2,500 euros($2,490.00) per kilogramme". ($1 = 1.0040 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022