Left Menu

Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark

Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for USD 8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platforms verification system.In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who sign up now can receive the blue checkmark next to their names, just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow. The change represents the end of Twitters current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 08:37 IST
Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue checkmark

Twitter on Saturday launched a subscription service for USD 8 a month that includes a blue checkmark now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform's verification system.

In an update to Apple iOS devices, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue checkmark next to their names, “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” The change represents the end of Twitter's current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians. Twitter before the overhaul had about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.

Experts have raised grave concerns about upending the platform's verification system that, while not perfect, has helped Twitter's 238 million daily users determine whether the accounts they were getting information from were authentic. The update Twitter made to the iOS version of its app does not mention verification as part of the new “blue check” system.

It comes a day after the company began laying off workers to cut costs. About half of the company's staff of 7,500 was let go, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety & integrity.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Saturday took blame for such widespread job losses. He had two runs as CEO of Twitter, with the most recent stretching from 2015 into 2021. “I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly,” he tweeted. “I apologize for that.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022