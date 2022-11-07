Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising'

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilising' Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested a new satellite-carrying rocket on Saturday, state media reported, a move the United States called "unhelpful and destabilising". Washington fears the same long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.

