Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems - minister
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:16 IST
Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defence systems, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.
"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
