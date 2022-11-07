Left Menu

Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems - minister

Updated: 07-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:16 IST
Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems - minister
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defence systems, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

