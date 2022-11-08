Left Menu

Tesla recalls 40,000 U.S. vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:58 IST
Tesla recalls 40,000 U.S. vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla Inc is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on Oct. 11 to better detect unexpected steering assist torque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022