Rocket engine of startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully test-fired

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the development of launch vehicles, facilitated the hot testing of a rocket engine developed by Indian space startup Agnikul Cosmos.

VSSC successfully conducted the 15 seconds hot test of Agnilet Engine at its Vertical Test Facility, Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), Thiruvananthapuram. The test was carried out as part of an MoU signed between ISRO and Agnikul Cosmos to provide opportunity for Indian space start-ups to use facilities of ISRO through IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), a single-window autonomous government agency to promote, permit, and oversee private sector space-based activities, an ISRO statement said on Tuesday.

Agnilet is a regeneratively cooled 1.4 kN semi-cryogenic engine using liquid oxygen and aviation turbine fuel as propellants. This engine is realised through state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, it was stated.

''Humbled to announce that we successfully test fired one version of our patented technology based single piece, fully 3d printed, 2nd stage semi cryo engine - Agnilet - at VSSC,'' Agnikul tweeted.

''Besides validating our in-house tech, this is also a huge step for us in understanding how to design, develop & fire rocket engines at a professional level. An unforgettable day for Agnikul!,'' it said.

