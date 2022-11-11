Left Menu

Business brief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:05 IST
Business brief
  • Country:
  • India

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund on Friday launched a new fund offering for investing in midcaps.

The offering is suitable for investors with an investment horizon of over 5 years, and the offer will be open till November 25, as per a statement.

......................

HDFC Bank ties up with Arzoo * HDFC Bank has partnered with retail technology platform Arzoo to offer 'purchase cards' targeted at offline retailers, which offer an interest free credit of up to Rs 1 crore for a month.

The tie-up will help Arzoo's 40,000 retail partners to efficiently manage their working capital, a statement said.

..........................

Mylab sets up advanced genetic laboratory and cancer research centre in Pune * Biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday announced that it has set up an advanced genetic laboratory and cancer research centre at Pune's Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Tests to analyse DNA, RNA, chromosomes and proteins can be conducted at the lab, as per a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022