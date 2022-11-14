Left Menu

U.S. imposing sanctions on military procurement network for Russia, says Yellen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 07:34 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that the sanctions will target 14 individuals and 28 entities, including financial facilitators, but declined to provide details on where they are located. She said the announcement is scheduled for later on Monday.

"This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia's war effort and deny equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls," Yellen told reporters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

