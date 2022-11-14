Left Menu

Ankush Saigal to lead Wipro's business growth for telecom sector in Southeast Asia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:25 IST
IT firm Wipro Limited has named Ankush Saigal as its head of telecom industry sector - Southeast Asia, to lead the company's business growth for the region.

Universal connectedness is driving dynamic transformation across the telecom industry in Southeast Asia, Wipro said in a statement.

''Wipro Limited announced the appointment of Ankush Saigal as Head of Telecom Industry Sector, Southeast Asia,'' the company said.

Telecom companies and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are growing and expanding, as they continue to strengthen their underlying IT infrastructure to drive innovation.

''Ankush will lead Wipro's business growth in the telecom sector in Southeast Asia at a time when the overall telecom and CSP industry is looking to adopt an ecosystem play to reach greater heights and drive sustainable growth,'' it said.

Saigal will also help clients accelerate their transformation and realise growth ambitions by reimagining operating models and enhancing customer experience.

Prior to joining Wipro, Saigal was with Accenture, where his responsibilities included expanding technology sales across communication, media and hi-tech industry, driving go-to-market with key ecosystem partners and managing key client relationships. Before Accenture, he worked with Infosys and was managing one of the largest business relationships in the region.

