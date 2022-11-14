Elon Musk's spells out 3 conditions for allowing Twitter employees to work remotely

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk has cleared the air surrounding his 'Work from Home' policies for the employees at Twitter. Replying to a user's accusation against him on the microblogging site, he said that a post of him calling back his Ireland workforce back to Dublin was 'false'. It all started when twitter user @balinares posted a screenshot of an email sent supposedly by a Twitter user in Ireland. The tweet, captioned, "So, word around is, @elonmusk has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by Monday Or Else."

The post seemingly accused Musk of forbidding its workers from remote working and asking them to report to office mandatorily. Musk swiftly took to Twitter, clarifying that the company's policy on remote working is no different from his other organisations -- Tesla and SpaceX.

"If not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine." Musk wrote, confirming that employees can work from home, but on conditions. "Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence." Musk added.

A few months earlier, Mashable reported that Musk had forbidden work from home, asking employees to clock in at least 40 hours per week of work to avail any remote work. "They should pretend to work somewhere else," Musk wrote in response to a Twitter user on being asked to comment on his previous "coming into work is an antiquated concept" remark.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, doubts soon cropped up on Musk's comitment to follow through with the agreement, as he alleged that the company had failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In a surprising turn of events in July, Musk, who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter, terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the US market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. And recently, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)