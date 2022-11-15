NCW launches fourth phase of Digital Shakti campaign to skill women in cyberspace

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has launched the fourth phase of the Digital Shakti campaign, a pan-India project to empower and skill women in cyberspace.

Addressing the launch event, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma mentioned the continuous efforts of the panel to empower women in every sphere.

''This new phase will prove to be a milestone in ensuring safe cyber spaces for women. Digital Shakti has been accelerating the digital participation of women and girls by training them on how to use technology to their advantage and to keep themselves safe online,'' she said.

''I believe the project will continue to contribute towards the larger goal of fighting cyber violence against women and girls and make the internet a safer space for them,'' Sharma said.

Digital Shakti started in June 2018 to help women across the nation to raise the awareness level on the digital front, to build resilience, and fight cybercrime in the most effective ways. Through this project, over 3 Lakh women across India have been made aware of cyber safety tips and tricks, reporting and redressal mechanisms, data privacy and usage of technology for their benefit.

The third phase of the program was started in March 2021 and a resource centre was developed under the project to provide information on all the avenues of reporting in case a woman faces any cybercrime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)