Airtel starts offering 5G service in Gurugram

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of 5G services at around 13 locations in Gurugram.

The service will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out, the company said.

''I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,'' Bharti Airtel, Delhi NCR, CEO Nidhi Lauria said.

Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

Currently the service is operational at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee City, Huda City Centre, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations.

