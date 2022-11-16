Left Menu

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:14 IST
Soccer-Beer will cost QR50 ($13.73) per 500ml cup inside the main FIFA zone at the World Cup in Qatar - source
Beer will cost QR50 ($13.73) per 500ml cup inside the main FIFA zone at the World Cup in Qatar, a source with knowledge of alcohol sales at the Qatar World Cup told Reuters on Tuesday.

FIFA-sponsor Budweiser is the only beer permitted to be sold at the Qatar World Cup official venues.

