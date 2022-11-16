Soccer-Beer will cost QR50 ($13.73) per 500ml cup inside the main FIFA zone at the World Cup in Qatar - source
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Beer will cost QR50 ($13.73) per 500ml cup inside the main FIFA zone at the World Cup in Qatar, a source with knowledge of alcohol sales at the Qatar World Cup told Reuters on Tuesday.
FIFA-sponsor Budweiser is the only beer permitted to be sold at the Qatar World Cup official venues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budweiser
- World Cup
- Qatar
- FIFA
- the World Cup
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scan to decide fate of Aussie captain Aaron Finch for rest of T20 World Cup
Mithali predicts India-New Zealand in T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Sri Lankan bowlers restrict Afghanistan to 144/8
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan opt to bat against Sri Lanka
Individual game Women's World Cup tickets go on sale