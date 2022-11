BRIEF-CMC Markets Posts HY Pretax Profit 36.6 Mln Stg

CMC Markets PLC: * CMC MARKETS PLC- HY PRETAX PROFIT 36.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 36 MILLION STG REPORTED LAST YEAR

* CMC MARKETS PLC: THREE YEAR GROWTH PLAN ON TRACK * CMC MARKETS PLC - HY NET OPERATING INCOME 21% HIGHER VERSUS H1 2022

* CMC MARKETS PLC: INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.50 PENCE PER SHARE (H1 2022: 3.50 PENCE) * CMC MARKETS PLC: HY TRADING NET REVENUE WAS £128.4 MILLION (H1 2022: £101.0 MILLION +27% YOY).

* CMC MARKETS PLC: HY NVESTING NET REVENUE WAS £20.8 MILLION (H1 2022: £24.2 MILLION -14% YOY). * CMC MARKETS PLC: OPERATING COST GUIDANCE FOR FY 2023 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT £215 MILLION EXCLUDING VARIABLE REMUNERATION

* CMC MARKETS PLC: ONGOING GBP WEAKNESS AND RATE OF RECRUITMENT FOR DELIVERY OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES COULD RESULT IN HIGHER COSTS.

