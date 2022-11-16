Left Menu

Nigerian designer takes on fast fashion with eco-friendly brand

As sustainable fashion enthusiast Uche Aladimma sorts through discarded denim clothes in an open market in Lagos, Nigeria, a faded sky-blue jacket catches his eye; now he has to decide whether to turn it into an apron, a tote bag or something else. Aladimma, 28, says he launched the eco-friendly Azach brand in February to fight against fast fashion in Africa's most populous nation by using second-hand clothes to produce durable street-wear popular with young adults.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As sustainable fashion enthusiast Uche Aladimma sorts through discarded denim clothes in an open market in Lagos, Nigeria, a faded sky-blue jacket catches his eye; now he has to decide whether to turn it into an apron, a tote bag or something else.

Aladimma, 28, says he launched the eco-friendly Azach brand in February to fight against fast fashion in Africa's most populous nation by using second-hand clothes to produce durable streetwear popular with young adults. "All the materials that we work with are the materials that we can use for a long time... They are clothes that you can pass down to people... upcycle them again," he said.

An engineering graduate who found his calling in eco-fashion, Aladimma wants to do more to help the environment. He hopes to make furniture using denim one day.

