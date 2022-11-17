T-Systems opens Delivery Centre at Nagpur in partnership with Tech Mahindra

T-Systems International is one of the leading European IT services providers, partnering with Tech Mahindra to expand its footprint in India by starting another Delivery Center in Nagpur. This is in addition to its delivery centers in Pune and Bengaluru to deliver intelligent digital solutions and efficient cloud services to T-Systems International's global customers.

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will enable the ramp-up of T-Systems' workforce by building a dedicated team to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions in digital and Cloud. The company's access to the market, talent from Tier II cities and competitive pricing would help build up the flexible capacity for T-Systems' delivery needs.

The new centre will be the situated in Mihan SEZ Zone and equipped with a gymnasium, cafeteria, recreation centre for employee engagement, etc.

Following the rapid growth in India, T-Systems is looking to add more than 6000 people over the next 24 months and will be adding professionals with digital and cloud skills. The new hires will further expand & manage the cloud & digital capabilities for the customers of T Systems International.

Mr. Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of T-Systems International, said, ''The partnership with Tech Mahindra and the expansion into Nagpur will benefit T-Systems' strategy to scale in India to support our growth plans. With our strong software solutions and our global delivery centers, we will continue to push towards our target of being the leader in our select markets by building an integrated portfolio of scalable Digital & Cloud services.'' Mr. Anant Padmanabhan, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd. said, ''After having successfully ramped up in Pune and Bengaluru, we wanted to tap into talent in other locations to further scale our operations and we chose Nagpur as our next location to expand, in partnership with Tech Mahindra. This will help us exponentially scale our digital and cloud capabilities in India.'' CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, ''Ease of Doing Business (EODB), availability of manpower, and access to infrastructure has accelerated Nagpur's potential to become the next digital hub for cutting-edge innovation. The new Cloud and Digital Services Centre in Nagpur today marks another milestone in our long-standing partnership with T-Systems and will enable them to expand their digital foothold, unlock new business opportunities, and help enhance global customer experience & solution delivery. This will further help generate employment for local talent and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow with a global team.'' T-Systems generates annual revenues of circa 4 billion euros. The lion's share is distributed between the two future-oriented business areas of cloud services and digital solutions, at around 85 percent. Advisory services are another key differentiating capability, supporting clients in the development of their digital strategies. Security is built into every offering. T-Systems is also set to place more focus on partnerships, with a particular focus on scaling near-shore and off-shore capabilities.

About T-Systems With around 28,000 employees worldwide and a turnover of 4.0 billion euros (2021), T-Systems is a leading provider of digital services. With its headquarters in Europe and additional local presence in selected core markets and strategic production locations, T-Systems provides a global production and supply chain for its customers.

T-Systems' focus industries are automotive, the public sector, healthcare, and transport. For these areas, T-Systems develops industry-specific solutions – so-called vertical applications. T-Systems offers integrated information technology and digital solutions from a single source. From the secure operation of classic IT infrastructure, T-Systems guides its clients into multi-cloud-based architectures, to tailor-made platforms, software, and applications, as well as new digital business models and innovation projects such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Data sovereignty and security are at the core of these offerings. The company works with leading technology partners from all over the world. T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd. has its head office in Pune and another office in Bengaluru to provide its ICT services to global customers of T-Systems internationally.

About Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 163,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1279 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in 'brand strength' and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

