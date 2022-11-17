Left Menu

Real Madrid announces plans for theme park in Dubai

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:15 IST
Real Madrid announces plans for theme park in Dubai
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid has plans to launch its own theme park in Dubai.

The Spanish club announced a deal with Dubai Parks and Resorts on Thursday to build a Real Madrid theme park to be inaugurated ''in the final quarter of 2023.'' The 14-time European club champion said the park will feature ''Real Madrid-related attractions,'' including ''a museum, amusement rides and games of footballing skill'' in addition to shops.

Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, told the club website: ''We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region.'' Dubai Parks and Resorts runs a Legoland park and theme parks inspired by the Hollywood and Bollywood film industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022