Airtel deploys 5G Plus service at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

Bharti Airtel has deployed its Airtel 5G Plus service at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, making it the first airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service and the third airport in the country to get access to the ultrafast 5G network besides the Pune airport and the new airport terminal in Bengaluru.

All customers with 5G smartphones flying in and out of Varanasi can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal. Customers can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plan and existing Airtel 4G SIM.

"I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Varanasi as we power the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel customers can now enjoy blazing fast speeds on their mobile phones allowing them to access superfast High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more while at the airport," said Sovan Mukerjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel customers in the city are already enjoying 5G services in key locations including at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and few other locations.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram.

Airtel promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.