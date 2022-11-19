Left Menu

International community must fight shoulder to shoulder to defeat terrorism: Shah

Asserting that no country can defeat terrorism alone, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the international community must continue to fight shoulder to shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat.Addressing the concluding function of 3rd No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, he said some countries and their agencies have made terrorism their State policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:55 IST
International community must fight shoulder to shoulder to defeat terrorism: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that no country can defeat terrorism alone, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the international community must continue to fight shoulder to shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat.

Addressing the concluding function of 3rd 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, he said some countries and their agencies have made terrorism their State policy. ''In these terror havens, it's necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with economic crackdown. All countries have to rise above their geo-political interests,'' Shah said.

He said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and those who harbour terrorism. ''I believe that terrorism has no international boundaries, so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other,'' Shah said.

He called for transparency in intelligence sharing among international community to defeat this ''borderless threat'' of terrorism.

''Our first commitment should be cooperation with transparency. All countries, all organizations, must pledge complete transparency in sharing intelligence in a better and more effective manner,'' he said.

Citing action by India against an organisation promoting radicalisation among youths, the home minister said every country should identify and take stringent action against such organisations.

He said we have to fight this war against terrorism and terrorist groups, in every geographical space, in every virtual space.

''India has sensed the need for permanency of this unique initiative of NMFT, in order to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of terrorism. Time is ripe for a permanent Secretariat to be established,'' he said, adding that a proposal has been made to set it in India.

He said the approach to fight terrorism should be based on five pillars -- comprehensive monitoring framework involving cooperation, coordination, and collaboration among all intelligence and investigative agencies, the strategy of ''Trace, Target, and Terminate'', to be adopted from low-level economic offenses to more organized economic crimes, strengthening and harmonizing the legal structures related to terror finance, robust mechanism against the misuse of next generation technology and strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for asset recover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022