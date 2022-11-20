Left Menu

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, police say

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said. A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference. Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:30 IST
Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said. A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Castro said. In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack." The police did not give any information on the motivation behind the attack.

Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

