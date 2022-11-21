Samsung Backed Ed-tech Firm TagHive's Class Saathi App Set to Record 300 percent Y-O-Y Growth

The app is now used by over 4,00,000 students across India, helping teachers embrace a data enabled approach to teaching methods Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) TagHive, a Samsung backed ed-tech firm which launched the Class Saathi app and clicker for in-class and at-home student assessment, has recorded a fast pace growth, expanding from 10 schools to 1800+ schools across India in the past one year. These primarily include public schools in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The company has also been working with several Indian corporate houses, collaborating with their community welfare programs, and offering tech based self-assessment and performance monitoring tools to government schools across the country. Following the exponential growth the past year, the brand is set to record a 300% Y-O-Y growth going ahead, and in the next three years, aims to work closely with state governments to expand its offerings to public and private school networks across the country, transforming the assessment and learning methodology in the current education system. TagHive was founded in 2017, as a product of Samsung C-Lab, and raised USD 2.5mn in a Series A funding to expand operations in India. TagHive introduced a clicker-based classroom response system and an AI-powered self-assessment solution app, called “Class Saathi” which made significant forays in government schools across various regional pockets of India, within just 2 years of its launch. Currently, 400,000+ students across India are engaging with the self-assessment solution. Speaking about the growth and the vision for Class Saathi, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Founder & CEO TagHive, said, “The Indian education system is now rapidly embracing tech enabled tools and digital learning, especially after COVID. However, the core idea of assessments continues to remain the same for teachers. We recognize that there is an urgent need to close the learning gaps through a tech driven solution that facilitates continuous assessments, consistent performance tracking and data analysis and insights. And that is where Class Saathi Clickers have started to make an impact. Not only is our solution affordable and accessible even in remote areas with scarce internet penetration, it is also agile to accommodate the varied needs of both English and regional language assessments. In the coming years, we aim to become an enabler of choice for students, teachers and educational institutes seeking to enhance their assessments and performance monitoring capacities.” The Indian edtech market is estimated to grow to USD 10.4 Billion by 2025, becoming the second largest market in the world, after the United States. According to UDISE, there are 14.89 Lakh schools, (10.22 Lakh public schools), and 26.52 Cr. students in India, that stand to benefit from a plethora of tech solutions across varied areas of learning. Backed by supportive government policies like NEP that is promoting digital learning and tech driven solutions, there is a tremendous potential for the sector to grow. And Class Saathi is already transforming the learning experience for Indian K-12 students, with the app being aligned with New Education Policy’s objectives of micro-learning and continuous assessments. Class Saathi is the world's first Bluetooth based clicker solution designed specifically for all K-12 schools, and the “Data First” approach ensures greater accountability at all levels, providing student engagement and performance tracking to enhance learning. Class Saathi makes formative assessment easy and fast. It is available on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and interactive panels. Class Saathi is a combination of clickers for each student, a software application for students, teachers, parents, and a dashboard for school administrators. The app currently has over 30,000 questions on Maths, Science, Social Studies and English for students of Class 6 to Class 10 and is based on the CBSE curriculum. Over 7.5 million questions have been solved on Class Saathi as of November, 2022. Apart from public sector schools, TagHive is also actively collaborating with India Inc. to bring tech driven education to the underprivileged, as part of the corporate CSR initiatives. Some of these include the UP project for 120+ classrooms sponsored by Ford Foundation, 3 schools in conflict/remote zones in Northeast India with Sunbird Trust and the CSR arms of multiple companies. TagHive currently has 22 registered patents and trademarks and 10 others are pending, most of which are in the edtech ambit. The company aims to continue to build technologies that make learning and assessment more efficient with a core focus on the K-12 segment and are confident that their offerings will create a pull factor in the Indian market. About TagHive Inc.

TagHive is a Samsung-funded education technology company with headquarters in tech-savvy South Korea. A product of Samsung C-Lab, TagHive was founded in April 2017 with a vision to build technologies (both hardware and software) to make every day experiences convenient and richer. To the product-oriented Indian market, TagHive has introduced a clicker-based classroom response system and an AI-powered self-assessment solution app, called “Class Saathi”. Having had raised USD 2.5mn in Series A funding, led by Forest Partners, TagHive is ramping up its India operations. With now over 400,000 students engaging with ‘Class Saathi’ self-assessment solution, the company has also made significant forays in government schools across various regional pockets of India. The Class Saathi solution for schools is currently being used in over 3,000+ schools in India and South Korea.

