Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has launched its 5G services in Guwahati, Assam. The services will be available to Airtel customers in phases as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

The Airtel 5G Plus service is currently operational at G S Road, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh, Beltola and few other select locations in the city. Customers can enjoy a high-speed network at no extra cost in existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread, the company said on Monday, adding that it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East.

Airtel said its 5G Plus service will not only bolster the entire portfolio of services it offers but will also allow superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

Airtel 5G Plus promises the following benefits: