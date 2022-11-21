MCD polls: 72 kg of narcotics, drugs seized by authorities

Authorities enforcing the model code of conduct have seized 72 kg of narcotics and drugs ahead of the high-stakes municipal polls in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the State Election Commission, Delhi, said it has also started distributing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the returning officers concerned who will arrange for their safe and secure storage at designated strong rooms.

The Commission shall complete the distribution of EVMs by November 23. Elaborate arrangements have been made to provide security for the EVMs while in transit as well as at all strong rooms, it said.

''In a major crackdown, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement authorities seized 72 kg of narcotics and drugs on November 20. Also, 2,738 pcs (bottles) of illegal liquor were seized, taking the cumulative figure to 96,085 pcs of illegal liquor,'' the statement said.

A total of 6,731 applications by contesting candidates seeking permissions for holding rallies, use of vehicles, loudspeakers, etc., have already been disposed at the level of the Commission or district election officers (DEOs) through the online single-window system portal developed by the SEC, it said.

MCD polls are due on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)