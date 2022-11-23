FORE School of Management all set to host the International Finance Conference 2022

India, 23rd November 2022: FORE School of Management is all set to host the international finance conference based on the theme, “Changing Landscape in banking and Finance: Disruptions, Innovations and Regulations”. The conference will be held in hybrid mode (both in offline and online mode) on the 25th and 26th of November 2022. This conference aims to provide academics, professionals, entrepreneurs and researchers with a forum to discuss the emerging trends in the banking and financial sector. Among the keynote speakers will be, Prof. Shyam V. Sunder who holds the Lou Myers Chair and is the Professor of Accounting at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management and Prof. Raghavendra Rau, the Sir Evelyn de Rothschild Professor of Finance at Cambridge Judge Business School. Eminent speakers at the inaugural are Mr. Vijay Singh Chauhan, an Indian Revenue Service officer currently assigned to the ICD, Tughlakabad as Commissioner of Customs; Ms. Sanchita Mukherji, a transformative business leader having 20 years of experience in Private Banking with banks such as HSBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and HDFC Bank; and Mr. Neeraj Kusheshtra, heads the Regulatory function of the Exchange and has more than 34 years of experience in the financial sector.

“At FORE School of Management, we expect the students to have an enriching and life-turning experience which will enable them to reach new heights in their professional life in the near future. We foster sharpening of skills and enhancement of knowledge base in our students through various extra-curricular, co-curricular activities through our faculty members who not only keep themselves at par with the current developments but also contribute to the expansion of knowledge in their fields of expertise”- Dr. Jitendra K. Das, Director of FORE School of Management.

The integration of the financial markets and the effect of globalization on systematic risk, the use of technology in the fields of banking and finance, the effectiveness of domestic and international regulatory structures, the performance of innovative and entrepreneurial firms, the use of big data by fin-tech firms, use of artificial intelligence in trading are some of the areas which are transforming the banking & financial sector worldwide. This conference provides opportunities for both the presenters and participants to exchange new ideas and experiences, establish research relations, and find global partners for future collaboration will be the aim of the conference.

The 4 central themes will further be divided into sub-themes: Theme 1: Emerging trends in Finance and banking with sub-themes, Asset Pricing, Behavioural Finance, Corporate Finance, Portfolio Management, Fixed Income Securities, Market Microstructure, Financial Reporting in India, Market Volatility, Derivatives Market, Microfinance and Banking Operations and management.

Theme 2: Financial Technologies with sub-themes, Al and Machine Learning for Risk Management, E-banking & Digitization, Digital India and FinTech - Payments and settlement systems, Cryptocurrencies, Big Data analytics for Financial Services and Blockchain. Theme 3: Entrepreneurial Finance with sub-themes: Entrepreneurship and Start-ups in the Digital Era, Innovations in new venture financing, Risk and Risk-Taking in Start-ups and Growing Venture, Corporate governance and compensation in entrepreneurial firms, Innovations in Capital Markets for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Theme 4: Financial Regulations and Market Responses with sub-themes: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, FDI Regulations, Competition Act and Mergers & Acquisitions, The Companies Act 2013, FMC Merger with SEBI. Additionally, faculty members, researchers and industry practitioners are invited to present high-quality, original theoretical papers at this conference. In addition to publication in reputed and indexed journals, the selected papers from the conference will be considered for publication by the journal editorial board after undergoing a positive peer review. Only full papers will be considered for publication. Located in the heart of South Delhi, the Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of Management Education, Research, Training, and Consultancy. As a nonprofit organization founded in 1981, FORE has been collaborating with the industry and academia to develop new spheres of managerial thought, teaching, and education. It has contributed to the development of leaders in today's global business environment. FORE takes pride in its professional faculty members, modern infrastructure, technology and resources in the fields of General Management, Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Information Technology, Economics and International Business.

